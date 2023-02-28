First time Education Minister will go to jail: BJP's Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at AAP following Manish Sisodia's arrest |

Bhartiya Janata Party's MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam case. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Gambhir said that they should get what they deserve and this will be the first time when an Education Minister will go to Tihar jail.

"It was an open-and-shut case. They should get what they deserve. This is the first time in India that an Education Minister will go to Tihar jail, that too in a liquor scam case. This policy was made to exploit money so that they can fight elections with Khalistani's help," Gambhir was quoted by news agency ANI.

Gambhir also claimed that after Sisodia's arrest, the AAP and Delhi CM have been exposed. He also demanded that if Sisodia had opened schools, colleges, and hospitals, then they should show it to them.

"If there was no discrepancy in liquor policy, it shouldn't have been taken back. This is not the time to give emotional statements. If he (Sisodia) has opened schools, colleges, and hospitals, show it to us. He can move to SC, but for me, Delhi CM (Arvind Kejriwal) and AAP have been exposed," the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Sisodia moves to SC

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday; he has challenged his arrest and the manner of the CBI's investigation in the alleged liquor scam case. The SC has agreed to hear the plea today.

Remanded in custody for 5 days

Sisodia has been remanded to five-days judicial custody in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

After questioning the top Aam Aadmi Party leader for more than eight hours on Sunday, the investigation agency arrested Sisodia and requested five days of imprisonment.

