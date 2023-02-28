SC to hear Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in excise policy case today | Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday; he has challenged his arrest and the manner of the CBI's investigation in the alleged liquor scam case. The SC has agreed to hear the plea today.

Remanded in custody for 5 days

Sisodia has been remanded to five-days judicial custody in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

After questioning the top Aam Aadmi Party leader for more than eight hours on Sunday, the investigation agency arrested Sisodia and requested five days of imprisonment.

One of the defendants listed in the chargesheet submitted by the CBI in the case is Sisodia.

Sisodia had to be detained for his involvement in the excise policy scheme, according to the CBI, who said he was resisting them during the inquiry.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.

AAP organised nationwide protest after Sisodia's arrest

AAP organised nationwide rallies against Sisodia's detention earlier on Monday.

"The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," AAP's Sandeep Pathak said in a tweet.

In connection with allegations of corruption under the now-scrapped excise scheme, the CBI detained Sisodia on Sunday.

Manish Sisodia is charged with corruption for adopting a new alcohol sale ordinance in the nation's capital. The CBI asserts that the 2021 policy was influenced by the booze industry and that a booze lobby it has dubbed the "South Group" received 100 crore in payments for that influence.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

