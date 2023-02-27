Bhopal: AAP supporters stage gather outside BJP office, protest Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's CBI arrest

AAP supporters outside protest outside BJP office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The supporters of Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged demonstration in front of the BJP office on Monday to mark their protest against the CBI arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

On Sunday, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in ‘Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case’.

The former state Vice President of the party Pradeep Khandelwal told Free Press that the BJP is misusing the agencies like CBI.

“There is a whopping Rs 500 crore scam under Ayushman Bharat Yojna in MP, where AAP is demanding CBI inquiry, but no one is paying heeds. CBI is busing tracking down politicans who are working for public welfare," alleged workers.

The police have arrested as many as 30 workers of the party, source said.