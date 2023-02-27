e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AAP supporters stage gather outside BJP office, protest Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's CBI arrest

Bhopal: AAP supporters stage gather outside BJP office, protest Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's CBI arrest

On Sunday, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in ‘Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case’.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
AAP supporters outside protest outside BJP office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The supporters of Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged demonstration in front of the BJP office on Monday to mark their protest against the CBI arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

On Sunday, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in ‘Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case’.

The former state Vice President of the party Pradeep Khandelwal told Free Press that the BJP is misusing the agencies like CBI.

“There is a whopping Rs 500 crore scam under Ayushman Bharat Yojna in MP, where AAP is demanding CBI inquiry, but no one is paying heeds. CBI is busing tracking down politicans who are working for public welfare," alleged workers.

The police have arrested as many as 30 workers of the party, source said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur HC grants bail to Cong leader Raja Pateria over "kill Modi" remark
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: AAP supporters stage gather outside BJP office, protest Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's CBI arrest

Bhopal: AAP supporters stage gather outside BJP office, protest Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's CBI arrest

Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel stresses on infra projects as budget session begins

Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel stresses on infra projects as budget session begins

WATCH: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari reaches MP assembly with plough in hand as budget session begins

WATCH: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari reaches MP assembly with plough in hand as budget session begins

Madhya Pradesh: Toddler rescued from 35 feet deep borewell after nearly 4-hour operation

Madhya Pradesh: Toddler rescued from 35 feet deep borewell after nearly 4-hour operation

Bhopal: Dog assaulted, accused booked after video goes viral on social media

Bhopal: Dog assaulted, accused booked after video goes viral on social media