Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur HC grants bail to Cong leader Raja Pateria over "kill Modi" remark

Notably, Pateria was arrested on December 13 after his video went viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to former minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria over 'offensive' remarks on PM Modi, on Monday.

The case dates back to December 13, 2022, when Pateria was arrested from Panna town in Madhya Pradesh after a video,--in which he can be allegedly heard telling party workers that they should be "ready to kill PM Modi", went viral. The court remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

The video went viral on December 11, and two days later, Pateria was arrested. 

In the video, he allegedly said, while talking to his party workers, "Modi will end elections as he will continue to divide people on the basis of caste and religion.He is a threat to the Indian Constitution. If you want to save the constitution, be ready to kill him."

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP president condemned the statement, saying "This was the real face of Congress, and such statements would not be tolerated."

