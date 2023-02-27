WATCH: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari reaches MP assembly with plough in hand as budget session begins | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first day of the budget session at MP Legislative Assembly started with high-voltage drama, as Congress MLA Jitu Patwari reached there with a wooden plough in hand. Security forces deployed at the gates stopped Patwari from entering.

The MLA said that he brought the plough as a symbolic gesture to raise "farmer issues."

When police told him Patwari that such equipment are not allowed inside the house, he handed them the plough and went inside for the seesion.

'Increase wheat MSP to Rs 3000'

Talking to the media, Patwari stated that he wanted to raise the problems of the farmers and he had brought the plough to get the attention of the government.

He added, “Wheat’s MSP should be increased to Rs 3000, because the farmers are purchasing the seeds and fertilisers at higher rates and they are not getting proper return for their produce.”

Budget session begins...

The month-long state assembly budget session started on Monday with an address by Governor Mangubhai Patel. After his address the house was adjourned till Tuesday.

During the month-long budget session – which will conclude on March 27 – 13 sittings of the House will be held. The House will remain adjourned in the interregnum for Holi and Navratri festivals.

