Madhya Pradesh: Toddler rescued from 35 feet deep borewell after nearly 4-hour operation

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old girl was rescued from a 35 feet deep borefell in Chhatarpur district, after a nearly 4-hour long operation on Sunday.

Owing to the swiftness of the administration and the villagers the girl was rescued within record time for any such incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

The incident was reported in Lalguan village of Chhatarpur, when 3-year-old Rashi, daughter of Ravi Vishwakarma was playing in the field, when she accidentally fell into an open borewell.

Soon after receiving the information, higher officials like Chhatarpur collector, SP, ASP, SDOP Bijawar, SDM and reserve inspector Kailash Patel reached the spot with a team. Five excavator machine was called, arrangements were made to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply and light in the borewell for the toddler's safety.

A CCTV camera was also installed in the borewell to monitor the three-year-old Rashi. The officials kept talking to her so she doesn't feel scared, as simultaneously another pit was being dug 15 feet away from the borewell for the rescue. Rashi was finally rescued in 3 hours 40 minutes.

The girl’s parents took her to Bijawar Community Health Center where the doctors said that the girl is completely safe and healthy.

