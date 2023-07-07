First Arrests In Balasore Train Tragedy: 3 Railway Employees Held By CBI

ANI

Three individuals have been apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the Balasore Train Tragedy that claimed 291 lives. The three arrested people are rail employees. The three employees have been identified as senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan & technician Pappu Kumar.

They have been booked under sections 304 and 201 of CrPC.

Arun Kumar Mahanta, Md Amir Khan, and Pappu Kumar, who were arrested, are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

According to sources, the actions of these three individuals directly contributed to the occurrence of the accident. They have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder because they were aware that their actions would lead to such a tragedy.

The arrests occurred a few days following a report from the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS), which identified human errors as the primary cause of the catastrophic Balasore train accident. The report highlighted that previous warning signs were not reported, despite flagging "lapses at multiple levels," and suggested that the tragedy could have been prevented.

According to the report, the incident was attributed to a rear-collision between the Coromondel Express and a goods train. This collision was a result of deficiencies in the "signalling-circuit-alteration" procedure carried out at the North Signal Goomty station.

The report indicated that these lapses occurred while conducting signalling work to replace an electric lifting barrier for a level crossing gate.

Due to these lapses, erroneous signals were transmitted to the Coromondel Express, redirecting it onto the loop line where the goods train was situated. Consequently, a rear-end collision between the two trains ensued, involving a third train as well.