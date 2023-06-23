Balasore Train Accident: Railways Shuffles Senior Officers To 'Foster Renewed Focus On Safety'

In response to the tragic Balasore rail accident that resulted in the loss of nearly 300 lives and left thousands injured, the Ministry of Railways has taken swift action by transferring several senior officers of the South Eastern Railway. These changes aim to address safety concerns and prioritise the well-being of passengers in the region. The transfer order of the Chief of singanling, safety and security department of SER ( south eastern railway) was issued by the Ministry of Railways on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, Odisha, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway. Following the devastating accident, the ministry has made the decision to reassign key personnel responsible for the safety, security, and management of the railway network.

The overhaul

Mohd Shujat Hashmi, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Kharagpur, has been transferred. KR Chaudhary, who currently holds the position of Chairman/RRB/Ajmer will be the new DRM of Kharagpur. This change at the helm of the Kharagpur division aims to bring a fresh perspective and ensure effective leadership in overseeing the rail operations in the area.

P M Sikdar, the Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer (PCSTE) of South Eastern Railway, has been transferred to the North Central Railway. Likewise, Chandan Adhikary, the Principal Chief Safety Officer (PCSO), has been transferred to the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Md Owais, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of the South Eastern Railway has been also transferred to the Northeast Frontier Railway. This move aims to bring fresh perspectives to commercial operations and improve the overall passenger experience in the region.

In addition to these changes, DB Kasar, the Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) of the South Eastern Railway, has also been transferred. Sanjay Kumar Mishra will take over as the new Principal Chief Security Commissioner, working diligently to strengthen security measures throughout the South Eastern Railway network.

Fostering renewed focus on safety

"The Ministry of Railways' decision to transfer these senior officers underscores its commitment to addressing the aftermath of the Balasore rail accident. By reshuffling key personnel, the ministry aims to foster a renewed focus on safety, security, and overall operational efficiency within the South Eastern Railway" said a senior official of the railway board.

"The South Eastern Railway and the newly assigned officers are expected to work in tandem to implement necessary safety measures, improve infrastructure, and enhance the overall passenger experience, thereby preventing such tragic incidents from occurring in the future," he said.