Fire and Fury: The hidden message for China behind PM Modi's cap at Nimo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vogue can give the mightiest fashionistas a run for their money. Be it his suave sense of style or the love for luxury brands, PM Modi knows how to look debonair in every public appearance he makes.
PM Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimo amid the tension with China. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.
He reached Nimo, early morning today and he is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.
To match the picturesque setting, the PM opted for a grey kurta with white churidar and a pair of chic sunglasses to complete the look. However, upon arrival he received a camouflage jacket and a cap featuring XIV Corps.
XIV Corps also known as Fire and Fury Corps are a corps of the Indian Army. It is a part of the Army's Udhampur-based Northern Command.
Formed in 1962 in Ladakh, the Corps looks after the military deployment along Kargil-Leh and looks after the frontiers with China, Pakistan and also guards the Siachen glacier.
It seems like PM Modi picked the right attire to send a message to China without saying a word. That is some OOTD (outfit of the day) goals.
The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.
