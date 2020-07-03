Fire and Fury: The hidden message for China behind PM Modi's cap at Nimo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vogue can give the mightiest fashionistas a run for their money. Be it his suave sense of style or the love for luxury brands, PM Modi knows how to look debonair in every public appearance he makes.

PM Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimo amid the tension with China. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimo, early morning today and he is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.