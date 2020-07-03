'Sheer suddenness and unpredictability of the move': Twitter high on josh after PM Modi visits troops in Leh

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.
Modi reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources told ANI. The Prime Minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said.
Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.
Meanwhile, Twitter was "pumped up" after PM Modi "sudden and unpredictable" surprise visit amid tensions between India and China.
"Honorable Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji made a surprise visit to #Ladakh. He sought briefings on the current on ground situations & preparedness by senior officials at a forward position in Nimu. Huge moral booster for our Lionhearts positioned at border," a Twitter user wrote.
"PM @narendramodi ji has reached Leh today along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to take stock of the situation in #Ladakh. This is the Power of Modiji. Action speaks louder than meaningless Words," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Modi's Leh visit comes after the Central Government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein.
