Feels like we are from Asansol only: Poonam Sinha on her husband Shatrughan Sinha's victory in Lok Sabha bypolls

After actor turned politician Shatrugan Sinha on Saturday won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll for the Trinamool Congress, his wife Poonam Sinha said that it feels like we are from Asansol only.

"We're happy as the people of Asansol have welcomed us with open hands. It feels like we are from Asansol only. It can only happen in India where people love each other," Poonam Sinha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shatrughan Sinha outsmarted his nearest rival, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, by a huge margin of 3,03,209 votes.

Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to Election Commission website.

CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee pocketed 90,412 votes and Prasenjit Puitandy of the Congress collected 15,035.

The TMC leader said he was "grateful to Asansol people and party supremo Mamata Banerjee for this victory".

Paul, on the other hand, said she "humbly accepts people's mandate".

"We have to prepare for 2024 parliamentary polls taking this verdict into account," she added.

Bypoll to Asansol, held on April 12, was necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP and joined the TMC last September.

In 2019, the BJP had won the seat, with Supriyo defeating TMC's Moon Moon Sen by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:32 PM IST