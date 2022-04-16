TMC's Shatrughan Sinha wins Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll by margin of 3,03,209 votes

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday won Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll for the Trinamool Congress by a margin of 3,03,209 votes.

This is the first ever victory of a TMC candidate from Asansol since the creation of this Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the ECI website, Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha garnered a massive 6,56,358 votes against BJP's Agnimitra Paul's 3,53,149 votes. CPM's Partha Mukherjee got a total of 90,412 votes, while Congress candidate Prasenjit Puitandy received only 15,035 votes.

BJP had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls BY 1.97 lakh votes when Babul Supriyo who was then in BJP had bested TMC's Moon Moon Sen.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee thanked voters for giving 'decisive mandate' to TMC candidates.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates", tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added in another tweet.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:56 PM IST