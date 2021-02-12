Farmers' tractor parade: UP Court grants interim protection from arrest to The Wire editor Siddharth Varadarajan, journo Ismat Ara

Uttar Pradesh Sessions Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Founding Editor of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan and journalist Ismat Ara in connection with report on the death of Navreet Singh during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day in Delhi.

The matter had come before the Sessions Judge, Rampur on Thursday. The journalist duo sought interim protection until the case is disposed.

In order granting protection to the duo stated, "The applicants have expressed the possibility of getting arrested. At this stage, only the FIR report is available. Looking at the facts and circumstances of the matter, applicants Siddharth Varadarajan and Ismat Ara have been granted interim bail and their arrests in this matter have been stayed."