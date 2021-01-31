FIR against The Wire’s Siddharth Varadarajan in UP's Rampur for report on farmer's death during Jan 26 tractor rally

New Delhi: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur for tweeting an article published on the news website claiming that the farmer who died during a tractor rally on Republic Day had sustained bullet injuries.

The article was published on Friday, citing the family of Navreet Singh who rejected the Delhi Police’s claims that he had died after his tractor overturned and claimed that the man was shot.

The Rampur district magistrate had responded to Varadarajan’s tweet, rejecting the claim made in the report. “We ardently request you to please let’s be sticking to facts and facts only. We hope our request will be sincerely taken up by you," a tweet from the official DM Rampur handle said.