India To Export Electric Vehicles To 100 Countries, Says PM Modi; Automobile Exports Cross ₹1.2 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, announced that India will begin exporting electric vehicles (EVs) to 100 countries, underlining the government’s focus on strengthening the country’s position in global automobile markets.



He also highlighted that the initiative will be launched at a major programme on August 26.



Automobile Exports See Sharp Rise Since 2014



Speaking at an event, the Prime Minister pointed to the growth in India’s automobile exports over the past decade. “Until 2014, India’s automobile exports stood at approximately Rs 50,000 crore annually. Today, India exports automobiles worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore a year,” he said.

PM Modi also reiterated his government’s economic ambitions, stating that India is on course to become the world’s third-largest economy. “Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. We are going to become the world’s third-largest economy very soon. Experts are saying that India's contribution to world growth is going to be around 20% very soon,” he added.



Focus On Technology, Reforms & Space Ambitions



Alongside the EV export announcement, the Prime Minister outlined key plans in technology and reform. He said that Made in India semiconductors will enter the market soon, and that the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform process will be completed before Diwali to simplify the law and reduce prices.



On the telecom front, PM Modi added that India had developed its entire 5G technology stack domestically and is now working on 6G development. He also spoke of the country’s ambitions in space, stating that India would have its own space station in the coming years. “India has several space missions planned in coming years,” he said.



The Prime Minister further linked these initiatives to the long-term goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.