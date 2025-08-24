 Uttar Pradesh: Missing Two-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered From Ghaghra River In Ballia, Police Suspect Accidental Slip
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Missing Two-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered From Ghaghra River In Ballia, Police Suspect Accidental Slip

Uttar Pradesh: Missing Two-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered From Ghaghra River In Ballia, Police Suspect Accidental Slip

Nishat Bind (2), son of Rajmangal Bind, was playing outside his house in Nauka village under the Maniyar Police Station area on Friday morning when he suddenly went missing.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
The body of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in Ballia district on Friday, was recovered from the Ghaghra river on Sunday. | Pinterest

Ballia: The body of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in Ballia district on Friday, was recovered from the Ghaghra river on Sunday, the police said.

Nishat Bind (2), son of Rajmangal Bind, was playing outside his house in Nauka village under the Maniyar Police Station area on Friday morning when he suddenly went missing.

When his family noticed he was gone, they searched the surrounding area but were unable to find him.

The Ghaghra river is located about 50 meters from the boy's house, and authorities suspect that he may have accidentally slipped into the deep waters while playing, Station House Officer (SHO) Kaushal Kumar Pathak said.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Read Also
Bihar: Two Pakistani-Origin Women In Bhagalpur Found On Voter List Since 1956, MHA Flags...
article-image

On Saturday, an NDRF team was called in to search the river, but no trace of the boy was found.

On Sunday morning, Nishat’s body was found floating in the river about eight kilometres from the village, the SHO said.

The police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Expresses Concern On Ranil Wickremesinghe's Arrest, Calls On Colombo To...

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Expresses Concern On Ranil Wickremesinghe's Arrest, Calls On Colombo To...

Sambhal Temple-Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court Bench To Resume Hearing On August 25

Sambhal Temple-Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court Bench To Resume Hearing On August 25

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Tharali Cloudburst-Hit Chamoli, Assures Full Relief Aid

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Tharali Cloudburst-Hit Chamoli, Assures Full Relief Aid