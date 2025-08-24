Uttar Pradesh: Missing Two-Year-Old Boy’s Body Recovered From Ghaghra River In Ballia, Police Suspect Accidental Slip

The body of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in Ballia district on Friday, was recovered from the Ghaghra river on Sunday. | Pinterest

Ballia: The body of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in Ballia district on Friday, was recovered from the Ghaghra river on Sunday, the police said.

Nishat Bind (2), son of Rajmangal Bind, was playing outside his house in Nauka village under the Maniyar Police Station area on Friday morning when he suddenly went missing.

When his family noticed he was gone, they searched the surrounding area but were unable to find him.

The Ghaghra river is located about 50 meters from the boy's house, and authorities suspect that he may have accidentally slipped into the deep waters while playing, Station House Officer (SHO) Kaushal Kumar Pathak said.

On Saturday, an NDRF team was called in to search the river, but no trace of the boy was found.

On Sunday morning, Nishat’s body was found floating in the river about eight kilometres from the village, the SHO said.

The police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination, he added.

