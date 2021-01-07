Farmers should have waited for next round of talks with Centre before tractor march: BJP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said farmers should have waited till the next round of talks, scheduled for January 8, before giving a call for tractor march on the national capital.

"It is not correct to call for any movement when the talks are underway. Farmers should have waited till January 8 talks with the Centre before calling for tractor march. Last two rounds of talks had ended on a positive note and we are hopeful for a solution in the next round," Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP said speaking to ANI.

Taking a dig at the Congress and its government in Punjab, Hussain said that people in Punjab and the Central government, both know the role of the state government in farmers protest.