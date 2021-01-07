Farmers’ protest: Tractor rally at Delhi borders today, diversion on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The rally is expected to start from Ghaziabad and stretch till Palwal in Haryana, and return on the same route, as per an advisory issued by the Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar.

There will be diversions at several points on Eastern Peripheral Expressway today. The expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa towards Palwal will also be closed for vehicles from 12 pm to 3 pm in light of the farmers' protest.

There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday in view of a 'tractor rally' called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, Noida Police said on Wednesday. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also announced a public awareness campaign as well as several other programmes from January 6 to January 20. The SKM said the death anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram will be observed on January 9. Sir Chhotu Ram is remembered as a farmer leader. After this, the farmers will celebrate Lohri on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14 as 'Sankalp Diwas'.

Withdrawal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 enacted by the Central government and the legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price is being demanded by the farmers, who have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

After the seventh round of talks between the farmers-Central government failed to arrive at a consensus on Monday, the next round of talks has been fixed for January 8.

