Farmers' protest: Around 3,000 RAF personnel called into Haryana's Hisar to block agitators

As farmers look forward to picket the residence of a senior police officer on May 24 to protest criminal cases filed against more than 300 farmers, security has been beefed up to block the raging crowd in Haryana's Hisar district, reads a NDTV report. The farmers have been on protest against the centre's new farm laws since last November.

The Hisar police has registered cases against 350 farmers with charges including attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and spreading coronavirus after they protested in Hisar outside a temporary COVID-19 hospital, disrupting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's plans of inaugurating it.

Following the arrests, the farmers announced plans to march at the residence of Inspector General of Police which is in Hisar Range.

As per sources, around 3,000 of the Rapid Action Force or RAF have been called into the Hisar district. Besides, senior police officials of Hisar Range shall be holding a meeting for the same.