Farmers' protest: Around 3,000 RAF personnel called into Haryana's Hisar to block agitators

As farmers look forward to picket the residence of a senior police officer on May 24 to protest criminal cases filed against more than 300 farmers, security has been beefed up to block the raging crowd in Haryana's Hisar district, reads a NDTV report. The farmers have been on protest against the centre's new farm laws since last November.
The Hisar police has registered cases against 350 farmers with charges including attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and spreading coronavirus after they protested in Hisar outside a temporary COVID-19 hospital, disrupting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's plans of inaugurating it.
Following the arrests, the farmers announced plans to march at the residence of Inspector General of Police which is in Hisar Range.
As per sources, around 3,000 of the Rapid Action Force or RAF have been called into the Hisar district. Besides, senior police officials of Hisar Range shall be holding a meeting for the same.
Apart from this event, to mark six months of their protest against three central farm laws thousands of farmers today set off from Karnal in Haryana, for Delhi, where they plan to observe a 'Black Day' on Wednesday (May 26) amid a statewide Covid lockdown.
Since November, thousands of farmers have been camping on the edge of New Delhi and many more have been on protest in several parts of the country, against the new agricultural laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year.
Despite fear of third wave of COVID-19, the farmers have been staging protests. The country is struggling to contain the second wave which is much more severe than its first last year.
Amid covid situation, on May 20, Bharat Kisan Union spokersperson Bhopal Singh had urged all the protesting farmers to postpone the agitation. He had said that if farmers die of covid will agitate then? His request had come after two farmers succumbed to the virus at Singhu border.
