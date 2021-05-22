Repeal black farm laws, farmers again tell govt

New Delhi

The Kisan Ekta Morcha, an apex body of the farmers’ unions agitating at Delhi borders for over six months, on Saturday spelled out its tweets with the hashtag of #ModiStopCrying_RepealLaws.

In a tweet a day after appealing to Prime Minister Modi to resume talks with the farmers for repeal of the three controversial farm laws enacted in September last year, it said: “Merciless Modi Govt does not care about the farmers sitting on roads for six long months for their rights.

“Farmers have been defamed and blamed in every manner. Modi Govt must wipe off the tears of the struggling farmers by repealing laws.”

It regretted in another tweet that "over six long months have passed of farmers' protest, but still Modi Govt has not come out at a conclusion." It said: "The govt. must know that farmers' lives matter. When will the Modi govt. wake up? REPEAL- Only Demand of Farmers."

###