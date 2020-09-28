Farm Bills 2020: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leads sit-in protest; says his govt will move SC

Recently, the Parliament passed two contentious farm bills amid massive protests from the Opposition. Since then, parts of the country has seen agitations from farmers and farmer organisations as well as political party. One of the most vocal states in this regard has been Punjab, where the Akali Dal even cut ties with longstanding allies, the BJP.
Now, Congress leader and Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh has joined the protests with a sit-in agitation. The Punjab Congress, led by Singh have positioned themselves at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh.
Speaking to the media from Khatkar Kalan, Singh had reportedly said that he would approach the Supreme Court over the recently passed acts. He noted that Agriculture was a part of the State List (as opposed to the Centre or Concurrent List). Singh also cited Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, stating that vulnerable protesting farmers could become "easy prey" for the intelligence organisation.
To quote a document uploaded to the Inter-State Council's official government site: "In the Constitution, ‘Agriculture’ has been placed as Entry 14 in the State List along with several ancillary matters, while some agriculture-related items have been included in the Union List and the Concurrent List. Many States have complained that not with standing Entry 14 of State List, the Union Government has made undue in roads in the sphere of agriculture, which according to them should remain an area of exclusive State jurisdiction."
Earlier in the day, protesters in Punjab had made headlines after torching a vehicle. Many on social media have been criticial after videos surfaced showing purported Punjab Youth Congress workers staging a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was set ablaze during the course of this protest.
