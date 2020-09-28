Farm Bills 2020: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leads sit-in protest; says his govt will move SC

Speaking to the media from Khatkar Kalan, Singh had reportedly said that he would approach the Supreme Court over the recently passed acts. He noted that Agriculture was a part of the State List (as opposed to the Centre or Concurrent List). Singh also cited Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, stating that vulnerable protesting farmers could become "easy prey" for the intelligence organisation.

To quote a document uploaded to the Inter-State Council's official government site: "In the Constitution, ‘Agriculture’ has been placed as Entry 14 in the State List along with several ancillary matters, while some agriculture-related items have been included in the Union List and the Concurrent List. Many States have complained that not with standing Entry 14 of State List, the Union Government has made undue in roads in the sphere of agriculture, which according to them should remain an area of exclusive State jurisdiction."