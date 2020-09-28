Farm bills protest take fiery turn: Tractor torched near Delhi's India Gate by alleged Cong workers

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm Bills.
According to reports, Close to 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate on Monday morning and set the tractor on fire. The incident took place around at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).
The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.
"Around 15- 20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway," DCP New Delhi told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress and called it a drama. "Congress workers brought tractor near India Gate and set it on fire. This is the drama of Congress. Hence, the Congress was evicted from power by the people," Javadekar tweeted.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also slammed Congress. "This is Congress Party! In the name of farmers, how they want to destroy the farmers and the country. Congress workers brought a tractor loaded in the truck and slammed the tractor at India Gate and set it on fire," he said.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers' protest especially in Punjab and Haryana. These three farm bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.
Parliament last week cleared the bills that are aimed at liberalising the agriculture sector and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. The Opposition is, however, criticizing the manner in which these bills were passed in Parliament. They had alleged that the bills were passed "unconstitutionally" in a "complete disregard" of Parliamentary norms. They had requested the President to return the bills, and only give his assent after they have been passed after following proper rules and procedures.
