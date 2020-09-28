Farm bills protest take fiery turn: Tractor torched near Delhi's India Gate by alleged Cong workers

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm Bills.

According to reports, Close to 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate on Monday morning and set the tractor on fire. The incident took place around at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.