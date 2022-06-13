Fact Check: Is Centre providing Rs 4,000 to youths under Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana? | File Image

A WhatsApp forward doing the rounds of social media claims that the Centre is providing Rs 4,000 to youths under Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana.

"Registrations under Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana are being done. Under this scheme, youths will be given a help of Rs 4,000," read the WhatsApp forward.

A registration link has also been provided along with other details.

However, the forward is fake and the government is not running any such scheme, clarified the Centre on Monday.

"This assertion is fake. No such scheme is being run by the Central Government," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

"Do not share your personal information on such fake websites," it added.

