Fact check: No change in existing currency and banknotes, clarifies RBI

Photo: Representative Image

In an official statement released by the Reserve Bank of India on Monday, it nullified the alleged reports of considering using the watermark figures of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on a new series of banknotes of some denominations.

"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," the RBI stated.

Further, PIB Fact Check has also posted a tweet stating the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, several reports claimed that Rabindranath Tagore and India’s 11th President, APJ Abdul Kalam are in the race to make it to the country’s banknotes alongside Gandhi.