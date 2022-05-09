Fact Check: Will depositing Rs 10,100 in your bank account give you Rs 30 lakh in return?

A notice doing the rounds of social media claims that a who person deposits Rs 10,100 in his/her bank account can get Rs 30 lakh in return.

“Dear Customer your total amount is INR 30,00,000/- have been deposited into your account but can’t show this amount. Because your process in under completion...," reads the notice.

The notice further asks the person to deposit Rs 10,100 in the bank to receive the amount from the Centre.

However, the notice is fake and the government has not issued it, clarified the Centre on Monday.

"A #Fake letter issued in the name of Govt of India claims that the recipient's account will be debited with Rs 30 Lakhs on payment of Rs 10,100," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

"Fraudsters impersonate Govt organisations to dupe people of money. Beware of such fraudulent letters," it added.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 05:27 PM IST