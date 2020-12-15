Fact Check: Is Modi Govt distributing free laptops to the students?

The deadly coronavirus pandemic forced schools and colleges to remain closed since March this year. However, the education did not stop amid the crisis.

The classes were conducted online with the help of several video-conferencing applications. The students were able to interact with their teachers with the help of their smartphones and computers.

Meanwhile, a message has gone viral on social media. As per the message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is giving free laptops to the students. "Government giving free laptop to all the students of India. Register your number on Govt-Laptop app to get free laptop," the message read. The viral message also has a link to register— 'http://bit.ly/Register-For-Free-Laptop'.

However, the viral message is fake and the government is not running any such scheme.

"Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students," tweeted PIB's fact checking arm. "#PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme," the Twitter handle which counters misinformation on government policies/schemes added.