Fact Check: Is Centre giving Rs 3,500 per month to all the unemployed?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that the Centre is giving Rs 3,500 per month to all the unemployed people under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana'.

The post in Hindi claims that pre-registration has started for the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana', and under this scheme, all the young unemployed people will be given Rs 3,500 per month.

The beneficiary must be 10th Std pass and should be between 18 to 40 years, the viral message said. The last date of registration is 31 October 2021, it added.

The viral message also includes an online registration link for this scheme.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday clarified that the viral post is fake.

"It has been claimed in the viral message that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana', the Government of India will provide Rs 3500 per month to all the unemployed. No such scheme is being run by the Government of India. Do not click on any suspicious link it may be a fraud attempt," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:02 PM IST