Fact Check: Can COVID-19 be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that COVID-19 is a bacteria and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. The post claims that this was "discovered" after an "autopsy of a COVID-19 body" was performed in Singapore.

"Singapore has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy (post-mortem) of a COVID-19 body. After the thorough investigation, it was discovered that COVID-19 does not exist as a virus, but rather as a bacteria that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by blood clotting," read the post.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the viral post is fake.

"A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. This claim is #FAKE! #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria. # It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Earlier, the Singapore health ministry had also said that the claims made in the post are scientifically baseless.

"We are aware of a message circulating that Singapore has performed an autopsy on a COVID-19 patient, and alleged changes in treatment protocols. The content was attributed to the Ministry of Health, Singapore. This is NOT true," Singapore health ministry clarified through its official Facebook page.

"FACTS – Singapore has not performed such an autopsy. The message states false information concerning the pathophysiology of COVID-19 infection, which is not borne out by current evidence. An earlier version of this circulating message, which mentioned Russia instead of Singapore, has also been exposed as untrue," it added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:02 PM IST