Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh as pressure mounts over hate speech violations

New Delhi: Under pressure for weeks over its handling of hate speech, Facebook on Thursday banned BJP politician T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy around content promoting violence and hate.

"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to Facebook's decision to remove his account, according to the statement.