IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad objects to Facebook officials abusing PM Modi, others

Even though recent events suggest Facebook India handlers have been favourably disposed towards the BJP, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad thinks otherwise.

In fact, he has sent a stern missive to CEO Mark Zuckerberg objecting to senior Facebook officials “on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers”. The minister writes that this was indeed a problem since these employees were holding key positions in the Indian affiliate of the social media platform.

To buttress his case, Prasad drew Zuckerberg’s attention to “a concerted effort by Facebook in the run up to the 2019 general elections to delete pages or substantially reduce their reach but also offer no recourse or right of appeal to affected people who are supportive of the right of centre ideology”.

He further laments that he sent dozens of mails in this regard to the social media giant, which went unheeded. However, there were attempts through "selective leaks" to portray a different reality, he writes.