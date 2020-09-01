Delhi Assembly panel finds Facebook complicit in Delhi riots, to summon company officials

Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee headed by Raghav Chadha on Monday said that “prima facie” it appears Facebook “played a role” in aggravating the Northeast Delhi riots.

The committee has also urged the need for an independent investigation leading to the filing of a supplementary chargesheet in the ongoing cases related to Delhi violence.

A Delhi Assembly panel Monday recorded depositions of expert witnesses over complaints about Facebook's alleged "intentional inaction to contain hateful content" in India, and decided to summon officials of the social media platform in its next meeting, a statement said.

The proceedings of the panel on peace and harmony follow a recent Wall Street Journal report which claimed that one of Facebook's senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.