Is cheez pe nahin bolne ka? Facebook to remove content that criticises Facebook for ‘legal’ reasons

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that from October 1, it will remove or restrict access to content ‘which is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook’.

It wrote: “Effective October 1, 2020, section 3.2 of our Terms of Service will be updated to include: “We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook.”

Lawyer Apar Gupta wondered: “Does this mean users cannot critique Facebook on Facebook? Does sharing one of the WSJ, or Time articles constitute, "adverse legal or regulatory impacts"? Will a campaign such as #SaveTheInternet contravene these terms?”