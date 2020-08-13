Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Bihar hospitals; bats for increased COVID-19 testing

As Bihar’s COVID-19 case tally approaches the 1 lakh mark, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has urged officials to ramp up testing. Prasad who represents the Patna Saheb constituency in the Lok Sabha also visited three dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and an isolation centre on Thursday.

The Central Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications also took to Twitter sharing details from his visit. Garbed in a full PPE kit, Prasad met patients in the COVID-19 wards and assured them of all medical assistance.