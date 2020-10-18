'Expect him to talk about it': Payal Ghosh on 'family friend' Irfan Pathan amid silence over Anurag Kashyap

"I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum in spite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend (sic)," she had tweeted in the early hours of Sunday. Not only that, Ghosh says that she was also his family friend. "Let’s see dosti kaun kaun nibhate hai!!" she added.

In a follow-up post, Ghosh shared the picture of herself with Pathan adding that she expected him to weigh in on the issue.

"The point of tagging ⁦Irfan Pathan⁩ doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not the rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared with him," she tweeted.