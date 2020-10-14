Payal Ghosh apologises and withdraws comments against Richa Chaddha

Putting an end to their war of words, actresses Payal Ghosh and Richa Chaddha on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that they have settled their dispute 'amicably' and have signed terms of consent, with the former withdrawing her 'derogatory' comments against the latter. The HC was also informed that Ghosh has tendered an 'unconditional' apology to Chaddha and has undertaken not to make such comments against her in the future.

A bench of Justice Anil Menon accepted the consent terms signed by both the actress and accordingly disposed of the defamation lawsuit filed by Chaddha against Ghosh, for dragging her in the controversy pertaining to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Notably, Ghosh had dragged the names of Chaddha and two other actresses while speaking to the media regarding her criminal complaint against Kashyap, who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, Ghosh's counsel Nitin Satpute told Justice Menon that his client has tendered an unconditional apology and has also withdrawn all her statements from social media platforms. The statement was substantiated by senior counsel Veerendra Tulzapurkar, who appeared for Chaddha, by furnishing a copy of the consent terms.

Having accepted the consent terms, Justice Menon disposed of the suit filed by Chaddha, seeking Rs 1.1 crores damages from Ghosh for defaming her.