Exams 2021: Click here for updated timetables for Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

Several exams were postponed and bords cancelled few papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown in 2020. This year also, although the exam schedules are out, many boards are making changes in the final schedule.
In addition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE and several states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan have declared the timetable and dates for the class 10 and class 12 board exams which are slated to be held in 2021.
We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:
CBSE
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 theory examination dates have been revised, announced the board on Friday. The dates for CBSE Class 12 theory examinations have been changed from May 4 to June 11 to May 4 to June 14, 2021. Also, the board has released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students.
According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 Science exam paper has been postponed from May 15 to May 21. While, the Mathematics subject exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
While for the Class 12 Science stream, the Physics exam paper which was scheduled for May 13 has been postponed to June 8.
For the Class 12 Commerce stream, the exam date for Mathematics and Applied Mathematic paper has been revised and will be conducted on May 31.
In addition, for the Class 12 Arts stream, the exam for Geography Paper, which was earlier schedule for June 2, will now be held on June 3.
In addition, the CBSE announced guidelines for the conduct of practical exams offline for Class 10 and 12 from March 1 to June 11, 2021. The board said, "Schools will conduct practical exams in two sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20 per batch. All Covid-19 SOPs and safety measures will be followed at all exam centres."
The revised schedule of CBSE Class 10 and 12 theory examinations is available at cbse.gov.in.
CICSE
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—Class 10—exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate (ISC)—Class 12—exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16.
Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the final dates for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board theory examinations from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and those for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board theory examinations from April 29 to May 20, 2021.
The final exam timetable is available at https://mahahsscboard.org/.
Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has announced dates for the Class 12 board exams. The exams will be held from May 3 and May 21.
Uttarakhand
The dates of Uttarakhand board exams 2021 have been announced for students of Class 10 and 12. The exams will begin on May 4.
Jharkhand JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams
Jharkhand JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from May 4, 2021.
Andhra Pradesh
The annual public examinations for Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, state Education Minister A Suresh confirmed.
Bihar
The Class 12 examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started on February 1 following strict security arrangements and Covid-19 protocols. A total of 1,473 examination centres have been set up across the state for conducting these exams. The BSEB Class 10 board exams also concluded.
West Bengal
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold WB Class 10 Board Exam 2021 from June 1 to June 10, 2021. WBCHSE will conduct WB Class 12 Board Exam 2021 from June 15 to June 30, 2021.
Assam
Assam Board Class 10 board examinations would be conducted from May 11, 2021. The higher secondary or Class 12 examinations will be conducted by AHSEC from May 12, 2021. Results for AHSEC examinations would be declared between July 7 and 30.
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from April 13, 2021.
Odisha
Odisha Government announced that the annual board examination for class 10 students will be held from May 3 to May 15, 2021, and, the result for the board exams shall be announced within 40-50 days.
Gujarat
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday announced board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from May 10.
Rajasthan
The Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education will conduct RBSE Board Exams 2021 after May 15, 2021, and would end by June 15.
Uttar Pradesh
UP Board recently announced the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 exams. The exam will commence on April 24 and end on May 12. The board exams will start at 8 am and continue until 11.15 am. The second paper will start at 2 pm and continue till 5.15 pm.
Click here to download the date sheet.
Madhya Pradesh
The Class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.
Click here for the timetable for Class 10 and class 12 board exams.
Kerala
Kerala state government will hold Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021 from March 17, 2021. The Plus 2/ Class 12 exams would also be conducted from March 17 to March 30, 2021.
Class 10 exam will begin on March 17.
Karnataka
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from May 24 to June 10, said S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister.
Punjab
The PSEB Class 10 examination will be held from April 9 to May 5, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on March 22 and end on April 27, 2021, for all streams. Click here for date sheet.
Telangana
The Telangana Education Department will hold SSC /Class 10 exams from May 17, 2021, to May 26, 2021. While the Class 12 exam will begin on May 2, 2021.
(With inputs from agencies)
