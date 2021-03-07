Exams 2021: Click here for updated timetables for Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

Several exams were postponed and bords cancelled few papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown in 2020. This year also, although the exam schedules are out, many boards are making changes in the final schedule.

In addition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE and several states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan have declared the timetable and dates for the class 10 and class 12 board exams which are slated to be held in 2021.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 theory examination dates have been revised, announced the board on Friday. The dates for CBSE Class 12 theory examinations have been changed from May 4 to June 11 to May 4 to June 14, 2021. Also, the board has released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students.

According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 Science exam paper has been postponed from May 15 to May 21. While, the Mathematics subject exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

While for the Class 12 Science stream, the Physics exam paper which was scheduled for May 13 has been postponed to June 8.

For the Class 12 Commerce stream, the exam date for Mathematics and Applied Mathematic paper has been revised and will be conducted on May 31.

In addition, for the Class 12 Arts stream, the exam for Geography Paper, which was earlier schedule for June 2, will now be held on June 3.

In addition, the CBSE announced guidelines for the conduct of practical exams offline for Class 10 and 12 from March 1 to June 11, 2021. The board said, "Schools will conduct practical exams in two sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20 per batch. All Covid-19 SOPs and safety measures will be followed at all exam centres."

The revised schedule of CBSE Class 10 and 12 theory examinations is available at cbse.gov.in.

CICSE

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—Class 10—exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate (ISC)—Class 12—exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16.