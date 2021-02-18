Tamil Nadu class 12 state board exam to start from May 3; click here for full schedule

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) has announced dates for the Class 12 board exams. The exams will be held from May 3 and May 21.

Schools in Tamil Nadu had closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and followed lockdown. The schools were able to resume physical classes on January 12, 2021. Usually, the board exams are conducted in March. However, this year they are delayed to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full schedule is given below: