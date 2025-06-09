 'Everything Will Be Known After Investigation': Home Minister Parameshwara On Bengaluru Stampede
"Everything will be known after investigation, including who said what, what statements were given earlier, when, and by whom," Parameshwara told reporters here.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara | X @ANI

Tumkur: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that the details regarding the Bengaluru stampede incident will emerge after the probe concludes. The stampede that occurred during celebrations outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations claimed 11 lives.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that a commission has been formed that is currently conducting an inquiry into the Bengaluru stampede incident, where 11 people had lost their lives on June 4 during RCB's IPL victory celebrations.

He refrained from commenting on the matter, noting that the state's Home Minister would provide a detailed response.

"The commission is conducting an inquiry. I will not say much. The Home Minister will reply," Shivakumar said.

Moreover, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the government is seriously considering moving the city's cricket stadium to a new location to prevent such incidents in the future.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah expressed deep personal pain over the tragedy, confirmed that the government is contemplating long-term solutions, and said that the government can shift the stadium to a different place.

"The government will look into shifting the cricket stadium to another location," he said."

Such an unpleasant incident should not happen under any government. Personally, this incident has hurt me and the government," he added.

"Five police officers have been suspended in this case. The intelligence chief and the chief minister's political secretary have been replaced," Siddaramaiah confirmed.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah dismissed demands for his resignation by JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the Bengaluru stampede tragedy, calling the allegations "politically motivated" and asserting that his government had acted swiftly against lapses.

He accused Kumaraswamy of hypocrisy, noting that the JD(S) leader had remained silent on central government failures while targeting Karnataka's Congress government.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that a judicial inquiry demanded by the BJP-JDS alliance is underway. However, he rejected Kumaraswamy's claim that the government "threatened police," mocking the JD(S) leader's "newfound love for the police force."

The BJP and JD(S) have intensified pressure, labelling the stampede a result of "government incompetence" and demanding resignations from Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

