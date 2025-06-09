 BJP’s New Song Celebrates 11 Years Of PM Modi’s Leadership, Showcasing Nation’s Transformative Journey
The song, also marking the first anniversary of Modi government 3.0 was shared on X by Anil Baluni, BJP’s national media head and chief spokesperson.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a song to celebrate 11 years of the Narendra Modi government in power.

The song titled ‘Safar chal raha hai, desh badal raha hai...’ brings together key achievements of the BJP-led NDA government, from the first to third tenure, across various sectors including financial inclusion, uplift of the poor and downtrodden via public welfare schemes, enriching nation’s spiritual legacy and also securing country’s borders with homegrown Defence equipment and military action.

Sharing the video, Anil Baluni wrote, “Today marks the completion of 11 years of the NDA Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This journey of 11 years has been a journey of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. Power is now service, government is now participatory, and good governance is now culture.”

article-image

The AI-generated video shows string of milestones achieved in the Modi government including the stellar success of the 'Ujjwalal Yojana', 'Make in India' initiative and also the historic consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The video, beginning with rainbows in the background, shows the changing face of India in the 11 years under PM Modi and lays focus on homegrown Defence technology in fortifying the country’s frontiers.

The song, high on patriotism, has found good traction on social media, with many stating that Prime Minister Modi stood firm on his resolves in all these years and delivered what he promised.

A portion of the celebratory song depicts the inauguration of the Chenab bridge, four times the height of Qutub Minar, by PM Modi and also his march on the bridge, holding the Tricolour high.

It also urges the countrymen to set up individual goals and work committedly and assiduously to achieve them as this marks the beginning of a new age and New India.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

