 'Drunk' Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road In Dehradun; Security Guards And Locals Take Her To Roadside; Dramatic Video Goes Viral
As a few bikers drove past her, they looked at her but nobody bothered to lend her a hand. Seconds later, the video captured a few men, including two security guards trying to assist the lady.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Dehradun Viral Video: 'Drunk' Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road | X@PyaraUKofficial

A video of a woman seated in the middle of a busy road in Raipur, Dehradun is being widely circulated on social media. It has raised concerns over road safety. According to X users who have shared this clip online, the woman was drunk at the time of the incident.

In the clip, a woman, dressed in a black sleeveless top and denim, was seen obstructing vehicular movement in the area by sitting in the middle of the road. She slightly leaned forward and appeared adjusting one of her slippers.

The woman didn't move from the ground despite busting traffic around her. As she was seated on the road, a series of two-wheelers moved from the side lane. A car was visibly stuck and waiting for her to clear the route. The horn noises kept going as the woman didn't show any signs of exiting the road. Watch video:

As a few bikers drove past her, they looked at her but nobody bothered to lend her a hand. They simply continued.

Seconds later, the video captured a few men, including two security guards trying to assist the lady. They approached her and made her walk towards the roadside, aiming to allow traffic passage in the area.

The video from the incident has gone viral. As of Monday morning, there are no reports of police action in this matter.

article-image

Earlier this year, a similar incident was reported from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. A salwar kameez-clad woman was seen obstructing traffic and even attempting to jump into an autorickshaw during the night. The visuals surfaced near the VVIP Ghat (Har Ki Pauri) on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway and claimed the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

