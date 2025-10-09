JeM Chief Masood Azhar Forms Women’s Brigade Jamaat-ul-Mominaat Months After Operation Sindoor, Group Active Online In India

Masood Azhar | (Photo Courtesy: X)

Months after the Indian military carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the headquarters of the terror group in Bahawalpur, UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar’s family was torn apart, a development that has been confirmed by the group’s top commander.

JeM is now adopting a new statergey. The outfit has reportedly formed a special women's brigade named 'Jamat al-Muminat.'

Notably, JEM has traditionally barred women from participating in armed or combat missions. The recruitment for 'Jamat al-Muminat' began at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur.

Reportedly, this group has been active since 2024 and aims to brainwash women through fake propaganda and radicalise them to recruit them into its network.

The descion to form the women's wing, Masood Azhar and his brother, Talha al-Saif, jointly approved the decision to include women into the terrorist organisation.

Who Are These Women?

The women being recruitrd are mostly the wives of comanders of JEM and economically backward women studying at its centers in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Group Active Online In India

'Jamat al-Muminat' is reportedly active online in India in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and parts of South India.

The group operates through social media, WhatsApp groups and some madrassa networks to spread its activities. Its objective is to mislead women in the name of religion and exploit them for the organisation’s goal.

It appears as though the JeM seeks to deploy female suicide bombers in their future terror operations.

The JeM is responsible for several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.