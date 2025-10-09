8 Bangladeshi Workers Killed In Oman Road Accident; Embassy Confirms | Representational Image

Oman: At least eight Bangladeshi nationals were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident in Oman’s Duqm Sidra area on Wednesday afternoon (October 8), around 3:00 pm local time.

All of the deceased were reportedly residents of Sandwip upazila in Chattogram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Collision Happened After Fishing Trip

According to eyewitness accounts, the expatriate workers were returning from the sea after a fishing trip when their vehicle collided with a fish-laden container truck in Duqm Sidra. The impact left the vehicle severely damaged, killing eight people on the spot and leaving two others injured.

The Times of Oman, quoting the country’s Ministry of Health, confirmed the casualties and said that the injured were in critical condition. “Eight people were killed and two others were critically injured in the accident,” the ministry said, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and wishing a speedy recovery for those hurt.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as Amin Saudagar, Arju, Rocky, Bablu, Shahabuddin, Jewel, Roni and Alauddin. Their remains have been kept in a local morgue pending legal formalities.

Asadul Haque, Labour Secretary of the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman, confirmed the deaths, saying, “Eight Bangladeshi workers were killed instantly and the driver was critically injured.” He added that the injured driver had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “An embassy official rushed to the site to provide necessary assistance,” he said, adding that the bodies would be sent to Bangladesh once procedures were completed.

Local Authorities Verify Identities

In Bangladesh, Sandwip Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mongchingnu Marma said that preliminary reports indicated that seven of the deceased were from Sandwip. “Efforts are underway to gather further details,” the official confirmed.