 Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death After Being Served Non-Veg Meal On Qatar Airways Flight; Family Sues Airline For Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death After Being Served Non-Veg Meal On Qatar Airways Flight; Family Sues Airline For Negligence

Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death After Being Served Non-Veg Meal On Qatar Airways Flight; Family Sues Airline For Negligence

While attempting to eat, Dr Jayaweera began choking and lost consciousness. The cabin crew provided first aid and sought guidance from MedAire’s remote medical team, but his condition deteriorated.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

An 85-year-old vegetarian passenger, Dr Asoka Jayaweera, a retired cardiologist from Southern California, reportedly choked to death mid-flight after being served a non-vegetarian meal aboard a Qatar Airways flight. According to The Independent, Dr Jayaweera had pre-ordered a vegetarian meal for the 15.5-hour journey from Los Angeles to Colombo on June 30, 2023. However, the airline informed him that no vegetarian options were available and instead handed him a regular meal containing meat, advising him to “eat around” it.

While attempting to eat, Dr Jayaweera began choking and lost consciousness. The cabin crew provided first aid and sought guidance from MedAire’s remote medical team, but his condition deteriorated. The aircraft was diverted to Edinburgh, Scotland, where he was taken to a hospital. He later died on August 3, 2023, from aspiration pneumonia, a lung infection caused by inhaling food or liquid into the lungs.

Read Also
'This Is The Prime Minister': UK PM Keir Starmer Surprises British Airways Co-Passengers From...
article-image

His son, Surya Jayaweera, has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Qatar Airways, accusing the airline of negligence in both meal service and emergency medical response. The suit seeks $128,821 in damages, the statutory minimum under the Montreal Convention, an international treaty governing airline liability, which caps compensation for in-flight deaths and injuries at around $175,000. The complaint argues that Qatar Airways, as a party to the Convention, bears strict liability for deaths or injuries resulting from accidents during international flights.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Literary Competitions
Panvel Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Literary Competitions
Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Nonkululeko Mlaba Gives Harleen Deol A Cheeky 'Bye-Bye' Sendoff During IND W Vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
VIDEO: 'Govt Targets 40% Increase In Pulses Production By 2030-31 Under New Mission,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
VIDEO: 'Govt Targets 40% Increase In Pulses Production By 2030-31 Under New Mission,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer Meeting In Mumbai - VIDEO
‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer Meeting In Mumbai - VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer...

‘Khalistani Extremist Issue Was Discussed’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On PM Modi–Starmer...

Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death After Being Served Non-Veg Meal On Qatar Airways Flight; Family...

Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death After Being Served Non-Veg Meal On Qatar Airways Flight; Family...

VIDEO: 'India Is Key Growth Engine Of World Economy,' Says IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

VIDEO: 'India Is Key Growth Engine Of World Economy,' Says IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

VIDEO: PM Modi And British PM Keir Starmer Endorse Pacts To Deepen India-UK Trade, Investment And...

VIDEO: PM Modi And British PM Keir Starmer Endorse Pacts To Deepen India-UK Trade, Investment And...

Trump Administration Plans To Exclude Generic Drugs From Big Pharma Tariff Plan: Report

Trump Administration Plans To Exclude Generic Drugs From Big Pharma Tariff Plan: Report