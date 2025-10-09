 'He Deserves It': Israel PM Netanyahu Again Backs US President Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
PM Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump | X/@IsraeliPM

Mumbai: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday once again said US President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, hours after the U.S. president announced a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!," the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X.

This is not the first time, PM Netanyahu has backed the US President's nomination for the Nobel peace prize. Earlier in July this year, Netanyahu said Trump that he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, handing him a nomination letter during a meeting at the White House.

Other Countries That Backed Nobel Prize For Trump

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham in August called for a Nobel Peace Prize for the POTUS, following a peace agreement between the two longtime rivals of the South Caucasus.

Cambodia’s prime minister Hun Manet announced also during the same time said that he has nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his “extraordinary statesmanship” in resolving a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month said Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and that "this is the least we could do for his love for peace,” he added.

However,  none of the nominations were submitted before the February 1 deadline, making them invalid for consideration this year.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced onOctober 10 at 11 am. Trump has time and again expressed his aspiration for the award.

