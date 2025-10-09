 Nobel Prize 2025: Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Bags Prestigious Honour In Literature
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNobel Prize 2025: Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Bags Prestigious Honour In Literature

Nobel Prize 2025: Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Bags Prestigious Honour In Literature

Among other writers thought to be contenders for the prize were Norwegian Wood author Haruki Murakami, Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, British-American novelist Salman Rushdie, and Chinese experimental writer Can Xue.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai

Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai, celebrated for his 1985 novel Satantango, has been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Literature.

Following three consecutive days of Nobel prizes recognising scientific achievements, the literature honour was revealed by the Nobel Committee at the Swedish Academy on Thursday.

Krasznahorkai's dystopian fiction has garnered multiple accolades, including the 2019 National Book Award for Translated Literature and the 2015 Man Booker International Prize. A number of his works, such as Satantango and The Melancholy of Resistance, have been transformed into feature films.

Among other writers thought to be contenders for the prize were Norwegian Wood author Haruki Murakami, Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, British-American novelist Salman Rushdie, and Chinese experimental writer Can Xue.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner Arrested, 2 Drug Inspectors Suspended
Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner Arrested, 2 Drug Inspectors Suspended
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
Read Also
Nobel Prize 2025: Scientists Decipher Immune System's Self-Defense, Opening Door To New Therapies
article-image

Annually, thousands of academy members, university academics, scientists, past Nobel laureates, and parliamentary representatives are invited to propose candidates for the Nobel Prizes. Nominee identities remain confidential for 50 years.

The previous year's prize was awarded to Han Kang, a South Korean writer internationally recognised for The Vegetarian and Human Acts. The Nobel committee selected Han for her "intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life".

Each prize includes a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£870,000), alongside an 18-carat gold medal and a diploma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nobel Prize 2025: Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Bags Prestigious Honour In Literature

Nobel Prize 2025: Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Bags Prestigious Honour In Literature

8 Bangladeshi Workers Killed In Oman Road Accident; Embassy Confirms

8 Bangladeshi Workers Killed In Oman Road Accident; Embassy Confirms

Doctors Can Now Prescribe 'Trip To Sweden' To Improve Health Conditions; Netizens Have Mixed...

Doctors Can Now Prescribe 'Trip To Sweden' To Improve Health Conditions; Netizens Have Mixed...

Explained: Here's Why India Is In A 'Diplomatic Dilemma' Over Taliban Foreign Minister's Visit To...

Explained: Here's Why India Is In A 'Diplomatic Dilemma' Over Taliban Foreign Minister's Visit To...

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Western China's Sichuan Province, No Damage Reported

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Western China's Sichuan Province, No Damage Reported