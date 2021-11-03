'Everyone should come together for the betterment of the people': Aaditya Thackrey after Shiv Sena's victory in Dadra Nagar Haveli by-polls

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said despite the differences with the administrators of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, everyone should together for the betterment of the people.

Thackeray's statement came after a day his party registered a victory in Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat in the by-elections.

Talking to the reporters he said, "We were against the administrator (of Dadra And Nagar Haveli) but now after the win, everyone should come together for the betterment of the people."

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi, which will complete two years in office on November 28, got a major boost on Tuesday, with the Shiv Sena winning a Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra for the first time.

Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who died by suicide in Mumbai in February, won by a comfortable margin of 51,269 votes, defeating BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit in the Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election.

The Shiv Sena not only seemed to have cashed in on the sympathy wave but also succeeded in luring voters who were allegedly angry over the administrator’s dictatorial style of functioning and the BJP’s arrogance of power. Thackeray coolly worked out a poll strategy by deploying his own team, including his son Aaditya, party MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant for campaigning.

Also, Congress' nominee Jitesh Antapurkar defeated BJP candidate Subhash Sabne, a former Shiv Sena legislator, in the Deglur-Biloli by polls in Nanded, with a margin of 51,933 votes.

