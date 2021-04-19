Everyone above 18 to be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1: Centre

Centre on Monday said that everyone above 18 to be eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1.

In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 has been taken.

A statement from the Centre read, "Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State government and in the open market (hereinafter referred to as other than Government of India channel)."

"Manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to State Govts. and in open market, before 1st May 2021. Based on this price, State governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers. Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt. of India channel. Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. The eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18," the statement added.