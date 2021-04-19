Everyone above 18 to be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1: Centre

Centre on Monday said that everyone above 18 to be eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1.
In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 has been taken.
A statement from the Centre read, "Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State government and in the open market (hereinafter referred to as other than Government of India channel)."
"Manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to State Govts. and in open market, before 1st May 2021. Based on this price, State governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers. Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt. of India channel. Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. The eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18," the statement added.
PM Modi said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum.
Meanwhilem, PM Modi also interacted with doctors across the country via video conferencing on the COVID-19 issue and vaccination progress. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the doctors, medical and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
PM Modi said, last year, during the same time, it was due to our doctors’ hard work and the nation’s strategy that we were able to control the coronavirus wave. Now that the country is facing the second wave of coronavirus, all the doctors, our frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people.
PM Modi said that recently the central government has taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen. State Governments have been given necessary guidelines about these.
PM Modi said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus. He urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.
The Prime Minister urged the doctors to educate people against several rumours on Covid treatment & prevention. In these difficult times, PM Modi said, it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic. For this, PM Modi said, along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in hospitals. PM Modi also encouraged doctors to use tele-medicine for treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency.
The Prime Minister noted that this time the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. PM Modi called for accelerating efforts to upgrade resources in such places. He urged doctors to connect with their colleagues working in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)