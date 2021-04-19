Centre approves Rs 4,500 cr credit to COVID-19 vaccine makers Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech to ramp up production: Report

He gave the projection even as the nation is grappling with a second wave of COVID-19 and the Centre is coming under great pressure to make more and more doses of vaccine available. Poonawalla, who earlier said the SII had agreed to supply the first 100 million doses at heavily subsidised rates, said the company had to make bigger profits than it was doing now, so it could "re-invest in the production line and facilities" and be able to make more doses quickly.

"We are supplying the vaccine in the Indian market at around ₹150-160. The average price of the vaccine is approximately $20 (Rs 1500) ... because of the Modi government's request, we are providing vaccines at subsidised rates... It is not that we are not making profits... but we are not making a super profit, which is key to re-investing," Poonawalla told NDTV.