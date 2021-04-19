PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with leading doctors, pharma companies today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading doctors from across the country at 4.30 pm and with top pharma companies at 6 pm on the prevailing COVID-19 situation on Monday via video conferencing, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had chaired an important meeting on the situation at 11:30 am.

The meetings come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre's intervention.