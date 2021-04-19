As India records whopping 2.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases, PM Modi chairs meeting to review situation

For nearly a week now, India has consistently recorded more than 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases, setting a fresh record on a daily basis. On Monday, the numbers soared by more than 2.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 19.29 lakh. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting, slated for 11:30 am on Monday comes less than two days after its predecessor. At the time, the PM had stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment and urged officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

Further details awaited.